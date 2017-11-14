New home for Marble Falls Police Department was a long time coming

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — More than two decades after Marble Falls officials first contemplated moving the police department from its location on Main Street, it’s finally happened.

Almost three decades ago, the department moved from City Hall on Third Street to the former Pedernales Electric Cooperative office on Main. Marble Falls Police Chief Mark Whitacre recounted how it was only supposed to be a temporary stay as city leaders looked for another facility.

On Nov. 14, Whitacre and Marble Falls Mayor John Packer cut the ribbon for the new $4 million Marble Falls Public Safety Facility, which is located at 606 Ave. N in Marble Falls. The building includes the police department, a dispatch call center, and the Marble Falls municipal judge’s office and courtroom.

The mayor pointed out that the state-of-the-art facility even offers room to grow.

City officials sold the old Marble Falls Police Department building with the hope it will bring added economic activity to downtown.

