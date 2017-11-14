New home for Marble Falls Police Department was a long time coming

Marble Falls Public Safety Facility Marble Falls Fire Rescue Capt. Coy Guenter welcomes people to the opening of the Marble Falls Public Safety Facility on Nov. 14. The facility, 606 Ave. N, will house the Marble Falls Police Department, a dispatch call center, and the Marble Falls municipal judge’s office and courtroom. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton Marble Falls Public Safety Facility Marble Falls police officers attend the official opening of the Marble Falls Public Safety Facility on Nov. 14. The building is the new home of the police department as well as a dispatch call center and the municipal judge’s office and courtroom. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton Marble Falls Public Safety Facility Members of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 13076 raise the American and Texas flags over the new Marble Falls Public Safety Facility on Nov. 14. The U.S. flag flew over the capitol building in Washington, D.C., while the Texas flag flew over the state capitol in Austin. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton Marble Falls Public Safety Facility Marble Falls police officers attend the official opening of the Marble Falls Public Safety Facility on Nov. 14. The building is the new home of the police department as well as a dispatch call center and the municipal judge’s office and courtroom. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton Marble Falls Public Safety Facility Marble Falls Police Chief Mark Whitacre thanks everyone who helped get the new Marble Falls Public Safety Facility built and open. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

MARBLE FALLS — More than two decades after Marble Falls officials first contemplated moving the police department from its location on Main Street, it’s finally happened.

Almost three decades ago, the department moved from City Hall on Third Street to the former Pedernales Electric Cooperative office on Main. Marble Falls Police Chief Mark Whitacre recounted how it was only supposed to be a temporary stay as city leaders looked for another facility.

On Nov. 14, Whitacre and Marble Falls Mayor John Packer cut the ribbon for the new $4 million Marble Falls Public Safety Facility, which is located at 606 Ave. N in Marble Falls. The building includes the police department, a dispatch call center, and the Marble Falls municipal judge’s office and courtroom.

The mayor pointed out that the state-of-the-art facility even offers room to grow.

City officials sold the old Marble Falls Police Department building with the hope it will bring added economic activity to downtown.

