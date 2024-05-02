Highland Lakes teen ‘attorneys’ receive scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Graduating Highland Lakes seniors Jeremiah Mosbey (center in orange and blue shirt) and Aydan Ortis (beside Mosbey in green dress) were awarded scholarships for their participation in Highland Lakes Teen Court during a ceremony on April 29. Courtesy photo

Two local seniors received scholarships for their participation in Highland Lakes Teen Court during an awards banquet on Monday, April 29. Aydan Ortis and Jeremiah Mosbey have been acting as attorneys since the youth court program began in 2022.

“It’s been wonderful to see more interest in our program and see more cases come to the court,” Marble Falls Municipal Judge Cheryl Pounds told DailyTrib.com.

Mosbey received the $2,000 Gail Price Scholarship, named after the previous Marble Falls municipal judge, and Ortis was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Highland Lakes Bar Association.

Ortis is graduating from Marble Falls High School in May and will attend Syracuse University in New York state. Mosbey will complete his homeschooling and attend Angelo State University in San Angelo in the fall.

Highland Lakes Teen Court allows teens who plead guilty to minor misdemeanor charges go through a curated court proceeding in which they are defended and prosecuted by their peers acting as attorneys.

Their guilt isn’t up for debate, as they have already pleaded. The teen attorneys make cases for the sentencing, which typically means community service hours. A teen jury hears the case and sides with either the defense or the prosecution, and the presiding adult judge makes a ruling.

The teens are mentored and guided by Reilly and Pounds and supported by Granite Shoals Police Chief Jon Ortis and Marble Falls Police Department School Resource Officer Tim McIntyre.

Mosbey and Aydan Ortis were on opposing sides of the inaugural Granite Shoals teen court in October 2022 in the landmark Xavier Lopez speeding case.

Learn more about the Highland Lakes Teen Court on the Marble Falls Municipal Court website.

