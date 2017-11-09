David Warren Strayhorn, 91, of Llano died Nov. 8, 2017

David Warren “Chip” Strayhorn passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 91. He was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Snyder, Texas, to Duanna and Lee Roy Strayhorn.

David graduated from Llano High School in 1945 then enlisted in the Merchant Marines. He married Mildred Janner on June 3, 1949, in Austin. After 36 years working with the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., David retired and returned to Llano, where he and his wife spent many happy years.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnna McLennan, and brothers Lee Roy, Weldon, and Marshall Strayhorn.

David is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; daughter, Janne Livermore and husband Mike of Horseshoe Bay; grandson, Jeff Livermore and wife Ariel of Dripping Springs; and sister Juanita Smith of Blanco.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.