Orien Von Swartzwelder, 85, of Bluffton died Oct. 28, 2017

Orien Vondalph “Von” Swartzwelder, 85, of Bluffton, Texas, passed away into the peaceful arms of Jesus at his home Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

He was born March 31, 1932, at his family home in Southhampton Township, Chaneysville, Pennsylvania. He was the first son of Floyd V. Swartzwelder and his wife, Mary (Beck). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Zane O. Swartzwelder.

Von is survived by his lifetime partner and wife for 64 years, Juanita Dahl Swartzwelder, who he met and married while stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin; daughters, Connie S. Cochran and husband Michael of Georgetown and Vonda K. Benlock and husband Mike of Pflugerville; granddaughter, Karen Brooks Goldapp and husband Mark of Austin; grandson, Colton V. Brooks and wife Alison of Austin; brother Nelson Dahl and wife Jackie of Llano; and nieces and nephews, Sherry Dahl Rode of Fredericksburg, Dewayne Dahl of Round Rock, and Christine Mills, Joe Swartzwelder, and Lenore Swartzwelder, all of Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Everett High School in Pennsylvania, Von proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed as a master mechanic for more than 35 years in Maryland. He lived in Annandale, Virginia, with his wife and children for more than 50 years before the couple retired to Lake Buchanan in 2005.

Von loved people; he enjoyed social events such as picnics, barbecues, fish fries, parades as well as fellowship with lodge brothers. In younger times, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, pretty much anywhere he was allowed. He took pleasure in stock car racing from cars he had built. Additionally, he was an avid football fan and NASCAR armchair participant. In his twilight years, he enjoyed watching the wildlife at Lake Buchanan.

His friends were many, diverse and interesting.

Von’s friendliness, kindness, and strong work ethic was shown, but not limited, to helping family and friends with “anything that had a motor.” Von was actively involved with Glebe Lodge, Shriners, Masons, American Legion, and Kena Klowns. Von was a faithful servant and active supporter of Shriners burn and children’s hospitals.

His Kena Klown unit participated in numerous parades, including the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., each spring. True to Von’s nature, he custom built a very small mini-bike to ride while in full “klown” dress, made to ride, rather than walk the miles of parade routes. Also among his many creative inventions was a fabricated vacuum cleaner for inflating balloon-twisted characters.

Von transferred his American Legion and Masonic Lodge memberships immediately upon moving to Bluffton — it was important he not miss the fellowship or meetings. Never finding a stranger, he quickly made wonderful, loyal friendships, whom he cherished. His buddies were caring and helpful while providing transportation to and from meetings, checking on his welfare, and making sure he didn’t go hungry. Their kindness was endless, for which we are grateful.

Caretaker and friends Kelly Thomas and daughter Jessica were close to Von’s heart as Kelly tirelessly oversaw the last years of Von’s life, making sure he was very well cared for.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Llano American Legion with Pastor Johnny Sawyer presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Legion Post 370 in Llano, Masonic Lodge 1424 in Kingsland, or cowboy church in Buchanan Dam.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.