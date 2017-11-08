Linda Bayless seeks re-election as Burnet County Court-at-Law judge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — After a busy first term working to streamline Burnet County Court-at-Law procedures and reduce the court’s criminal caseload, Judge Linda Bayless has announced she will seek re-election for the position.

Bayless’s first step is getting the Republican nomination for the Burnet County Court-at-Law judge position. The GOP primary is March 6, 2018.

As the county court-at-law judge, Bayless presides over misdemeanors, all Burnet County family law cases, contested probate and guardianship cases, and civil lawsuits in which the amount in question is $200,000 or less.

Along with other efforts in her first term, Bayless said she’s worked to make it easier for attorneys and residents to get their cases heard much more quickly.

“This court serves the citizens of this county, and they should not have to wait months or years to seek justice in cases that affect their day-to-day lives,” the judge said. “I’m about to complete my third year on the bench. I have made some changes to make it easier for citizens to obtain justice and would like to continue to serve the good people of this county.”

Bayless started her legal career with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She’s prosecuted a number of case types from DWIs to murder.

“It was an excellent learning environment,” she said of the Dallas County DA’s office. “I learned my way around a courtroom, and I learned how to try cases.”

She’s also served as an associate commissioner over the Texas Department of Insurance’s fraud division as well as been the Texas Real Estate Commission’s enforcement director.

She’s married to Gene Bayless, and together, they have four children and six grandchildren.

Candidates have from Nov. 11 until Dec. 11 to file with their county chair for the March 2018 primary elections.

