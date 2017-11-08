Emergency management expert Jeff Sellers running for Burnet County Precinct 3 JP spot

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — With an extensive background in emergency management and a number of other specialties, Burnet County resident Jeff Sellers has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace office.

Sellers said in a media release that he plans to use his experience to serve the community by fulfilling the duties of the office as well as continue to mentor youth in the community. He has served as a member of the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department for 2½ years.

His currently operates a mediation firm as well as an emergency management planning and training company. Sellers pulls from a wide variety skills and experience, including mediation, first responder work, emergency management, fugitive recovery, private investigations, personal protection, firearms training, and law enforcement.

Sellers said he has an excellent working relationship with area law enforcement and first responders. He added that his background as a first responder gives him a “unique” perspective to what those units deal with on a daily basis.

He believes his background and training in emergency management would greatly assist Burnet County in the case of a major event.

As part of his preparation for a possible justice of the peace position, Sellers has been regularly attending JP courts since January 2017 to learn about the position and the different types of cases a justice of the peace hears.

Candidates have from Nov. 11 until Dec. 11 to file with their county chair for the March 2018 primary elections.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates can email candidacy announcements to editor@thepicayune.com for publication. The DailyTrib.com allows one announcement per candidate.

editor@thepicayune.com