Incumbents re-elected in Horseshoe Bay City Council race

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Voters overwhelmingly re-elected two incumbents to the Horseshoe Bay City Council, according to results of the Nov. 7 election from election officials in Llano and Burnet counties.

The vast majority of Horseshoe Bay voters reside in Llano County with a portion in Burnet County.

Combined tallies showed that incumbents Cynthia Clinesmith and Reagan Lambert were re-elected to their city council seats.

Clinesmith received 317 total votes; Lambert garnered 285 votes; challenger Dennis Hoover brought in 141 votes.

Also on the ballot, Horseshoe Bay voters approved, by about 75 percent, the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax (a quarter of 1 percent) for road maintenance and repair revenue.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Jordan, who did not have an opponent, won re-election with 401 votes.

