Texans approve all 7 proposed constitutional amendments

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — Texas voters approved all seven proposed state constitutional amendments during the Nov. 7 election, according to results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Propositions 1, 3, and 6 received the most support with a margin of about 85 percent of the vote.

Proposition 1 provides property tax exemptions for disabled veterans and/or surviving spouses for homes donated by nonprofit entities.

Proposition 3 will limit volunteer governor appointees so-called “holdover” status and remand service to a specified term.

Proposition 6 will provide a property tax exemption for spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Other amendments that passed were Proposition 2, which de-regulates home equity loan processes; Proposition 4, which requires state judges to notify the attorney general of legal challenges to state laws; and Proposition 5, which expands the types of sports foundations allowed to use raffles for fundraising.

Also, Proposition 7 will allow credit unions and other financial institutions to use prize give-away incentives to encourage savings.

