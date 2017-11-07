Granite Shoals voters reaffirm road bonds for improvements

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — On Election Day, Nov. 7, Granite Shoals voters gave the go-ahead for city leaders to issue $3 million in bonds for road improvements.

Residents voted 194-160 to reaffirm the bonds for improvements to Phillips Ranch Road, Prairie Creek Road, and Valley View Lane.

Voters approved the bond package last year, but at the time, city leaders believed the U.S. Department of Agriculture would kick in several million more dollars for major improvements to the roads. After the 2016 election, federal officials informed Granite Shoals leaders the most they could expect was $50,000. Initially, the city was told it could get millions.

Even with the $3 million approved by voters, city leaders had to scale back the improvements to the three roads. Instead of forging ahead with that plan, the City Council opted to present the scaled-back road improvement project to residents and let them vote yes or no on a “reaffirmation” on the Nov. 7 ballot.

