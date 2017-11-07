Burnet businessman Damon Beierle files for Precinct 2 commissioner seat

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Damon Beierle, a longtime community leader and Burnet businessman, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the Burnet County Precinct 2 commissioner seat.

The Republican primary is March 6, 2018.

“I’ve spent many years volunteering and helping the citizens of Burnet and Burnet County through many organizations, and it is time to take the next logical step to helping Burnet County in the future,” Beierle stated in a release announcing his plan. “Our population (of Burnet County) is growing at record numbers, and those numbers will continue to rise. I want a seat at the table to help plan for that growth.”

During the 2017 Burnet Chamber of Commerce banquet, Beierle was honored with the Thomas C. Ferguson Citizen of the Year award.

As for why he’s running, Beierle explained, “Being a leader in several organizations and being an active part of the community, I’ve been involved firsthand in handling growth, planning for the future, and helping these organizations make sound, fiscally responsible decisions.

“When you combine my experience of being a dedicated leader, the heart I have for the people of this county, and the knowledge I have for planning and budgeting along with my involvement in the community, being part of the Burnet County leadership just makes sense,” he added.

Candidates have from Nov. 11 until Dec. 11 to file with their county chair for the March 2018 primary elections.

