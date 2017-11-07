Election Day voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Election Day voters still have until 7 p.m. today, Nov. 7, to cast their ballots.

The ballot features seven proposed statewide amendments for the Texas Constitution as well as local items for Granite Shoals and Horseshoe Bay. Early voting numbers reflected a low turnout compared to the number of registered voters.

Election Day polling locations might have changed from early voting sites. In Burnet County, polling sites are:

• Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet for voting precincts 1,2,5,7,8,11 and 17

• Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven for voting precinct 9

• Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel in Bertram for voting precincts 10, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

• Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals for voting precincts 3 and 18

• Marble Falls Courthouse Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls for voting precincts 4, 6, 19, and 20

In Llano County, polling sites are:

• Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay for voting precincts 102 and 109

• Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam for voting precincts 204 and 205

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland for voting precincts 108, 203, and 307

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano for voting precincts 101 and 410

Burnet County voters can go to burnetcountytexas.org for more information, while Llano County voters should visit co.llano.tx.us.

