Early voting starts Oct. 23; state amendments, local items on ballot

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — While it definitely doesn’t have the glitz and glamor of presidential or gubernatorial elections, the upcoming Nov. 7 election has several items worth heading to the polls.

Early voting for the election runs Monday-Friday, Oct. 23-Nov. 4. All Texans have a say in the proposed seven state constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Those amendments are:

• State of Texas Proposition 1 — The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.

• State of Texas Proposition 2 — The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

• State of Texas Proposition 3 — The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

• State of Texas Proposition 4 — The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.

• State of Texas Proposition 5 — The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.

• State of Texas Proposition 6 — The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

• State of Texas Proposition 7 — The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

In Horseshoe Bay and Granite Shoals, voters also have to local items on the ballot to consider.

Horseshoe Bay residents are voting in city races. Mayor Steve Jordan is running unopposed, but there are three people vying for two seats as city council members.

The three Horseshoe Bay candidates for city council are Reagan Lambert, Cynthia Clinesmith, and Dennis R. Hoover. Voters can vote for none, one, or two.

In Granite Shoals, roads are on the ballot along with the state constitutional amendments.

Last year, Granite Shoals voters approved a $3 million bond program aimed at three streets, but after the election, city staff learned an anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture grant would fund no more than $50,000. City leaders said the USDA officials had told them prior to the November 2016 bond election that the federal program could kick in several million dollars for road improvements.

Granite Shoals leaders had to scale back any road improvement plan based on the new information, but instead of issuing the $3 million debt, they decided to go back to voters with the new information and updated road plan to see if they still wanted to go forward.

When Granite Shoals voters go to the polls, they’ll see the question, “Shall the city of Granite Shoals, Texas, remain authorized to issue the $3,000,000 of tax bonds previously approved by the voters on November 8, 2016, for improvements to Phillips Ranch Road, Prairie Creek Road, and Valley View Lane?”

EARLY VOTING SITES AND TIMES

In Burnet County, residents have two locations for early voting:

• Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

• Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Early voting hours at both locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23-25; Oct. 27; Oct. 30-Nov. 1; and Nov. 3. The two locations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

In Llano County, voters can go to:

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 30; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24-27, and Oct. 31-Nov. 3

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23-Nov. 3 (Monday-Friday only)

• Horseshoe Bay Property Owners Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 23-Nov. 3 (Monday-Friday only)

For more information on the state constitutional amendments and local items, Llano County residents can go to co.llano.tx.us, and Burnet County residents can go to burnetcountytexas.org. Go to votetexas.gov for more general voting information.

