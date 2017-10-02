Llano County commissioners weigh in on proposed Burnet County rock crusher

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — Llano County commissioners sidestepped sending a resolution in opposition to a proposed rock crushing operation and opted instead to send individual letters to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is considering Asphalt Inc.’s air quality permit.

The resolution offered by Llano County Pct. 1 Commissioner Peter Jones on Sept. 25 outlined the potential impact on Llano County residents, even though the proposed plant would be located in neighboring Burnet County.

In particular, the most populated area of Jones’s precinct borders the site of the planned operation, which is adjacent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls on Texas 71.

“It’s a health and safety concern because we have a lot of Llano County folks who utilize that facility,” Jones said.

The resolution failed by a 3-2 vote. Those voting for it were Jones and Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham.

Commissioners who voted against it — Linda Raschke, Mike Sandoval, and Jerry Don Moss — cited the operation being an out-of-county issue.

“It’s a regional issue, not (just) a local county issue,” Jones said. “We’re looking at air quality, so that affects us all.”

Jones added that Llano County Emergency Service District No. 1, which serves the Horseshoe Bay, Sandy Harbor, and Blue Lake area, reported that 70 percent of its patients are transported to the Marble Falls medical center.

Some commissioners have offered to write individual letters to either TCEQ or state officials about their concerns.

“I’m glad there is some level of support for the opposition of this plant,” Jones said.

