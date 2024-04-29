New farmers market in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A weekly farmers market in downtown Marble Falls launched in early April 2024. It is Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. in Harmony Park. Courtesy photo

Downtown Marble Falls is now home to a weekly farmers market. Find a variety of fresh products on Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. at Harmony Park, 215 Main St.

Popular booths sell homestyle barbecue sauce, goat milk products, Alaskan seafood, grass-fed beef, beets, candles, sourdough bread, freeze-dried candy, and artisan treats for pets.

“We want to make Tuesdays a hot spot in downtown Marble Falls,” said Jay Brown, owner of Main Event Co., which organizes the farmers market and other popular events, including the VFW Freedom Rally, FiestaJAM, and Market Day on Main Street.

Brown started the farmers market with two goals in mind.

“We needed a farmers market for downtown Marble Falls,” he said. “We also wanted to hype up business for (downtown) merchants.”

He expects the market to grow in size as the weekly event moves into the summer.

“We’re all in,” Brown said. “It’ll be hot in the summer, but we’re going to keep it going year-round as long as there isn’t rain or hail going on.”

Prospective vendors currently must offer either farm-fresh products, value-added farm foods, or processed foods. Complimentary vendor space is also open to local nonprofits based on availability.

Brown has plans to include artisan crafters in a neighboring alley between Second and Third streets as the market expands.

“There’s been a lot of people who are asking for it,” he said.

Interested vendors should visit the Main Street Event Co. website.

