Burnet and Llano track athletes qualify for state

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

HUNTSVILLE — After qualifying for the finals of the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles in the Class 4A Region III meet, Burnet High School juniors Sterling Galban and Ian Carter made up their minds they were headed to the state meet.

They had no problem as Carter won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.28 seconds for a new personal best.

Meanwhile, Galban set a new school record in the 100-meter dash, finishing second in 10.58 seconds.

The two began preparing for their races well before the starter gun went off. The night before they competed in the finals, Galban and Carter each visualized over and over running the perfect race. When they awoke April 29 for the final day of regional competition, all they had to do was keep each other psyched up and do their best.

It worked.

They now head to Mike Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus Saturday, May 13, for the state high school track-and-field championship meet.

It’s not a new venue for either.

Galban was there a year ago as a member of the 4×200-meter relay team, while Carter is making his third consecutive appearance at the state meet.

“To run there, I feel confident,” Carter said. “This is my time, my chance. I have the opportunity to perform at a high level. It’s totally a blessing.”

Heading into the regional meet, the two, who had trained together all season, concentrated on getting faster, especially out of the block.

“A couple of weeks prior, I knew I had a chance,” Galban said. “It helped me. I wanted to make the state meet.”

Carter said training together helped the two get stronger and commended Galban for qualifying.

“Running the hundred is actually really hard,” Carter said.

LLANO ATHLETE ALSO QUALIFIES

Llano High School also has a state qualifier. Junior Ray Dixon won the shot put with a heave of 52 feet 7¾ inches and added a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 154 feet 10 inches.

Llano head track coach Craig Slaughter said Dixon deserves every accolade he’s received because of his work ethic and commitment. Dixon decided not to play basketball this season to focus on improving his technique and footwork for the shot put and discus.

“That kid deserves every ounce of success,” Slaughter said. “Getting to the state meet is a big accomplishment.”

Dixon has thrown at Myers Stadium before, competing there during the Texas Relays in March. He was 16th in the shot put with a heave of 52-2¾ and 20th in the discus with a throw of 149-10.

