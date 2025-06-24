PHOTO: Ring leaders in Vegas



Maliki Escamilla (left) and Rey Escamilla, two young fighters from IMR Boxing, a nonprofit gym in Marble Falls, traveled to Las Vegas this month for the 2025 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival. Rey was unable to compete due to a weigh-cutting mishap, but Maliki stepped into the ring and fought three full rounds against his opponent, suffering a close loss by points. Despite the competition challenges, both boys got a lot out of the experience. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who made this experience possible,” reads a Facebook post from IMR Boxing following the Vegas trip. “Although we did not achieve wins, we established meaningful connections with athletes nationwide, met our idols, and collaborated with local gyms.” Learn more about IMR Boxing in an October 2024 story in The Picayune Magazine, “Ring Leaders.” IMR Boxing photo

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.