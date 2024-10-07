Ring leaders: IMR Boxing Gym fighters ready to rumble with sound coaching and support

Rey Escamilla, 8, and Santo Ojeda, 10, face off in the ring of IMR Boxing Gym in Marble Falls for a sparring session. The young boxers are training for amateur USA Boxing bouts and building a little character along the way. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

On a recent Saturday in Marble Falls, young boxers from across the state competed for belts and trophies in a USA Boxing-sanctioned amateur tournament that featured 25 bouts of three rounds each. The match was held at the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes and organized by Freddy Escamilla of IMR Boxing Gym in Marble Falls.

The gym started as an unofficial, part-time operation based out of the Boys and Girls Club but, in 18 months, grew into its own space at 1007 Broadway.

Now a certified 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, IMR offers free training from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for kids up to 17 years old. Boxers 18 and older pay $35 a month. The gym currently has 32 registered athletes.

“We’re just doing what we can for the youth,” Escamilla said. “It’s kind of like a safe house, where they can burn some energy and learn something. We’re doing what we’re doing for the community, and if I were doing it for the money, I definitely wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now.”

Escamilla started boxing in his home state of Michigan when he was 11 and began coaching the sport in his early 20s. He helped open several gyms and kickstart boxing programs for more than two decades before moving to the Highland Lakes with his family in 2021. Now, at 44, he is passionate about facilitating his sons’ training and passing on his ample knowledge to the next generation of fighters.

“Boxing wasn’t originally part of the plan (when moving to Texas),” he said. “But my two oldest sons still wanted to do it.” Freddy Escamilla and son Issac pose for a photo on the ropes of IMR Boxing Gym’s ring at 1007 Broadway in Marble Falls. The 19-year-old Issac is pursuing his passion for pugilism under the tutelage of Freddy, who has been boxing since he was 11. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

He opened IMR in January 2023 at the urging of his wife, Karlene, because of the lack of boxing opportunities in the area. It is named after their sons: 19-year-old Issac, 17-year-old Maliki, and 8-year-old Rey. Before opening the gym, the Escamillas traveled to Austin and San Antonio, sometimes daily, so Issac and Maliki could train.

“Watching my sons box and compete and train, it does a lot for me,” Escamilla said. “It shows that they understand what hard work is, and I think the other kids feed off of that.”

IMR follows USA Boxing rules and regulations, meaning fighters wear headgear and mouthpieces. Escamilla said a particularly dedicated kid can start training at 6 or 7 years old but cannot compete under USA Boxing rules until they are 8.

Boxing can appear brutal from the outside, but, in his experience, that isn’t the whole truth, Escamilla said.

“We don’t just throw boxers in the ring and let them fight,” he explained. “It’s controlled.”

In his 20-plus years of coaching, Escamilla has only seen four genuine knockouts in amateur fights.

He also warned against taking the antics of megastar boxers like Mike Tyson seriously. That is not what boxing is all about, he said.

“What you guys see on TV, that is just to sell tickets,” Escamilla continued. “Most of these guys are not actually like that. You get done with a competitive fight, and the boxers hug and shake hands.”

Good sportsmanship was certainly on display at the boxing competition in Marble Falls, which included three young fighters from IMR.

Santo Ojeda, just 10 years old, of Horseshoe Bay made his boxing debut but didn’t secure a win. Rey Escamilla, 8, trains on a hanging reflex ball at IMR Boxing Gym in Marble Falls. Rey is the youngest of three Escamilla brothers who are training under their father, Freddy. Rey is just old enough to compete in amateur USA Boxing events, which require competitors to be at least 8 years old. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Escamilla’s sons Issac and Maliki also fought. Maliki had an action-packed bout despite not taking home the “W.” Issac won his bout and a belt.

“I’m not a belt collector. Win or lose, just do your best. That’s all I ask,” Escamilla said. “I don’t force anybody into the ring. Nobody goes in if they’re not comfortable.”

As a coach, Escamilla makes sure he does more than just show up. Coaching is about building character and respect and learning about hard work and community, he said. Escamilla and his family hold barbecues for the fighters and their families, organize trips to pro gyms across Texas, and ensure their boxers have high-quality gear for training and competing, if that is the path they want to take.

“(Boxing is) an individual sport, but you have a lot of support,” he said. “Your family is going to do a lot; your coach is definitely going to do a lot. Win or lose, we’re going to support you.”

Connect with IMR Boxing Gym on Facebook or by contacting 989-327-8499 or imrboxinggym@gmail.com.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.