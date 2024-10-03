IN THE GARDEN: Frost tolerant vs. susceptible

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carrots are one of several frost-tolerant vegetables you can plant in the fall. Keep reading for hardy varieties to pick.

For fall gardening, it is important to know which vegetables you are planting are frost tolerant and which are frost susceptible.

What’s the difference? A frost-susceptible vegetable/fruit/crop will be killed or injured by temperatures below 32 degrees, according to Texas A&M AgriLife. A frost-tolerant vegetable/fruit/crop can withstand temperatures below 32 degrees. (Note that most frost-tolerant plants will likely survive light to moderate frosts but could be damaged or killed by exposure to frost and temperatures below 25 degrees).

For ease of gardening, we advise grouping your long-term frost-tolerant vegetables together and your short-term frost-susceptible plants together. That way, when your short-term frost-susceptible vegetables succumb to the frost, they can be easily removed.

Frost-tolerant vegetables

Fall gardening offers a wide range of opportunities to plant frost-tolerant and -susceptible vegetables, companion plants, and herbs. As the temperatures cool, consider planting frost-tolerant vegetables such as beet, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, chard, collard, garlic, kale, lettuce, mustard, onion, parsley, spinach, and turnip.

Frost-susceptible vegetables

On the other hand, frost-susceptible vegetables like bean, cantaloupe, corn, cucumber, eggplant, okra, pea, peppers, Irish potato, sweet potato, squash, tomato, and watermelon should be harvested or protected before the first frost.

Carrots

When selecting carrot varieties for your garden, opt for Danvers 126, Danvers Half Long, Imperator 58, Nantes, Nantes Half Long, Red Core Chantenay, Royal Chantenay, Scarlet Nantes, or Sugar Snax. Consider planting carrots, onions, and turnips in raised garden beds or large containers, such as whiskey barrels.

Lettuce

Lettuce is another excellent choice for fall gardening. This frost-tolerant crop can be planted in late September or October. There are four main types of lettuce: crisp-head (iceberg), loose leaf, butterhead, and romaine (cos lettuce). Loose leaf lettuce is generally the easiest to grow and most tolerant of Texas weather conditions.

Repel pests

To naturally repel pests from your garden, consider adding mint as a companion plant. This versatile herb repels aphids, cabbage moths, flea beetles, fleas, and ants. With over 500 species of mint to choose from, including spearmint, pineapple, and lemon, you’re sure to find the perfect variety for your garden.

Fall is also an ideal time to plant herbs. Choose varieties like bay laurel, lemongrass, pineapple sage, lemon verbena, rosemary, parsley, dill, garlic, and basil, and plant them in pots to bring inside during winter. This will allow you to enjoy their flavors and aromas year-round.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening duo Bill and Martelle Luedecke. Questions or comments? Contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com. Contact Bill at 512-577-1463 or bill@texasland.net.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.