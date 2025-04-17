SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

‘AKA Goes Country’ at the HCCT

04/17/25 | Media Release

Vocal group AKA is trading in Broadway dazzle for country duds in its new show, which hits the Hill Country Community Theatre stage in early May. Tickets are on sale now. 

Performances of “AKA Goes Country” are 7:30 p.m. May 3 and 2 p.m. May 4 at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West. The show is a celebration of classic and contemporary country and features ballads to high-octane hits. 

Lakeway-based AKA has been performing Broadway classics, musical revues, golden oldies, and now country across Texas for 25 years. 

Tickets for “AKA Goes Country” are $27 for adults and $17 for youths (plus fees) and may be purchased online at thehcct.org or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944.

SEASON 39

The Hill Country Community Theatre’s 2024-25 season finishes this summer with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” (June 13-29) and “Forever Plaid” (Aug. 15-24). A youth production of “Matilda Jr. the Musical” runs July 17-20. Learn more at thehcct.org/shows.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

City/school elections guide

04/17/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Easter closures, events, and origins

04/17/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Highland Lakes Crisis Network changes name, expands mission

04/15/25 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *