‘AKA Goes Country’ at the HCCT

Vocal group AKA is trading in Broadway dazzle for country duds in its new show, which hits the Hill Country Community Theatre stage in early May. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances of “AKA Goes Country” are 7:30 p.m. May 3 and 2 p.m. May 4 at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West. The show is a celebration of classic and contemporary country and features ballads to high-octane hits.

Lakeway-based AKA has been performing Broadway classics, musical revues, golden oldies, and now country across Texas for 25 years.

Tickets for “AKA Goes Country” are $27 for adults and $17 for youths (plus fees) and may be purchased online at thehcct.org or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944.

SEASON 39

The Hill Country Community Theatre’s 2024-25 season finishes this summer with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” (June 13-29) and “Forever Plaid” (Aug. 15-24). A youth production of “Matilda Jr. the Musical” runs July 17-20. Learn more at thehcct.org/shows.

