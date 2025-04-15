SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wildfire prevention grant open for Burnet County landowners

04/15/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County landowners can apply for a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to help protect their homes from wildfires. The application window is open until April 30, 2025.

The Mechanical Fuel Reduction Grant reimburses property owners for costs associated with removing excess wildfire “fuel,” such as flammable vegetation, from around their homes or community spaces. The grant only covers a portion of vegetation removal, with the highest cost-share reimbursement being $6,000, depending on acreage and treatment type. 

Key grant requirements include:

  • Landowners must hire independent contractors (not related or affiliated with the owner).
  • Work cannot be self-performed.
  • Projects must be pre-approved via inspection and then inspected again after completion.
  • Work must happen within zero to 300 feet of a structure, with priority given to projects within 100 feet.

Those approved for the USDA Forest Service-funded grant will be notified by May 30 via mail. Pre-inspections begin in early July. View the application timeline here

For more information about the Mechanical Fuel Reduction Grant, email sfammech@tfs.tamu.edu

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

