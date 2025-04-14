Ben L. Broyles passed away January 23, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ben L. Broyles. On January 23, 2025, Ben passed away peacefully while at his home in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 91.

Ben was born on March 21, 1933, to Esther Broyles (Ray) and Ben Lester Broyles in Cherokee, Texas, where he grew up with his five siblings. After graduation from Cherokee High School in 1951, Ben headed to the University of Texas with a football scholarship. Due to injuries, his collegiate football career ended, leading to his departure from the University in February 1953.

Ben was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corp, where he was active for two years and inactive for four additional years. Ben obtained a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Houston in 1962. He then started a thirty-year career with DuPont, where he focused on engineering design and efficiency and received awards for two patented inventions.

In his free time, Ben enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, traveling in the U.S. and reading any literature on the Wild West.

He was a loving husband, father, and friend. Ben is survived by his wife Reba Sue Broyles (Haley), children: Malcolm (Angela) Broyles, Mitzi (Philip) Sheridan, and Cheryl Broyles, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Ben was preceded in death by his wives, Rose Broyles (McCravy) and Lois Broyles (Smith Hammond), and his siblings: Lester Broyles, Alton Broyles, Wandah Houston (Broyles), Billie Ray Broyles, and Ida Jo Holly (Broyles).

There will be a celebration of Ben’s life on May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Rio Terra Senior Living facility located at 2294 Common Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

