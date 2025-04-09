Lady Flames smoke district foes



The Faith Academy of Marble Falls varsity girls’ track-and-field team took home first place in the TAPPS Division 3-3A District Championships on Monday, April 7. The Lady Flames beat six other schools in the contest, earning a place in regional competition, which is scheduled for April 25 in Waco. Faith Academy photo

