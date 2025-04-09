Lady Flames smoke district foes
The Faith Academy of Marble Falls varsity girls’ track-and-field team took home first place in the TAPPS Division 3-3A District Championships on Monday, April 7. The Lady Flames beat six other schools in the contest, earning a place in regional competition, which is scheduled for April 25 in Waco. Faith Academy photo
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.