SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

Lady Flames smoke district foes

04/09/25 | DailyTrib.com


The Faith Academy of Marble Falls varsity girls’ track-and-field team took home first place in the TAPPS Division 3-3A District Championships on Monday, April 7. The Lady Flames beat six other schools in the contest, earning a place in regional competition, which is scheduled for April 25 in Waco. Faith Academy photo

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of April 7

04/08/25 | Jennifer Greenwell

Lake Buchanan chamber bass tournament May 3

04/07/25 | DailyTrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 7, 2025

04/04/25 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *