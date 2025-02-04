Full STEAM ahead as Science Mill marks 10 years

The Science Mill will host an exhibit on model trains Feb. 7-9 during its 10-year anniversary celebration. Courtesy photo

The Science Mill is celebrating “STEAM-ing into 10 Years” with a special display of working model trains courtesy of the Tinplate Trackers of Austin. The anniversary event for the Johnson City museum is Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9.

The Science Mill’s fun, hands-on exhibits are focused on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, and math. All of the regular exhibits will be open during the special event along with the gift shop.

During the weekend celebration, the model train club will lay out track in four concentric circles, complete with detailed scenery, miniature landscape, and a tunnel. Trains will be on display and operational. Club members will be ready to discuss their hobby, do demonstrations, and answer questions about the “World’s Greatest Hobby.”

“I tell young parents that getting your kids involved with electric toy trains is a fun way to explore mechanics, electricity, magnetism, art, and woodworking,” said club board member Scott Smiley in a Science Mill media release announcing the anniversary celebration. “This event will give us a chance to get out and show off our hobby. We enjoy it immensely.”

Visitors can enjoy “STEAM-ing into 10 Years” with regular museum admission.

The nonprofit Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

