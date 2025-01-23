Museum’s 2026 calendar photo contest highlights ‘Waterscapes’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This photo of a sunset over Lake LBJ is an example of what could be entered into The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s 2026 photo calendar contest. The theme is ‘Waterscapes.’ Courtesy photo

It’s time to focus on 2026. Specifically, The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s 2026 calendar photo contest. This year’s theme is the “Waterscapes” of Burnet County and the surrounding areas.

The Marble Falls history museum holds the contest each year to highlight the area’s scenic beauty in a monthly format. The 2025 calendar, currently on sale, features animals among wildflowers.

Details for the 2026 contest have not been finalized, but have your photo submissions of Highland Lakes waterscapes ready by May 1.

“We want people to start thinking about what they want to submit for pictures,” said Darlene Oostermeyer, chair of The Falls on the Colorado Museum Board of Directors, in a media release announcing the contest.

Photographers may submit two photos this year. The pictures will be on display at the museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls, by May 5 for visitors to view and vote for their favorites until June 30.

The top 12 photos will be published with photographer credits in the 2026 calendar. The next three ranked pictures will be featured on the cover and back page. Smaller copies of the next ranked 12 photos will be shown in a lower corner of each month’s page.

Money raised through calendar sales and voting (donations of $1 per vote) benefit the museum’s ongoing restoration project.

Last year’s contest was a huge success, said museum board members Nancy Ebeling and Robyn Richter, who brought the 2024 animals and wildflowers concept to fruition.

“We are hoping for the same level of enthusiasm and artistry as our local photography buffs test their skills on the area’s waterscapes,” Richter said.

Photos by both amateur and professional photographers were among the top picks in 2025.

“Anyone with an eye and a camera phone is eligible to submit,” Oostermeyer said. “The Highland Lakes area certainly has some wonderful waterscapes to work with. We look forward to seeing what our local shutterbugs come up with.”

The most important requirement for photos is that they be printed horizontally, or landscape. Images in vertical, or portrait mode, do not fit the calendar’s format.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in the Old Granite School building. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.

