Faith junior has winning Voice of Democracy

01/23/25 | DailyTrib.com
Addison Taylor

Faith Academy of Marble Falls junior Addison Taylor. Courtesy photo

Faith Academy of Marble Falls junior Addison Taylor won first place in the VFW’s statewide Voice of Democracy contest along with a $10,000 scholarship. 

Taylor represented the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 in the patriotic-themed audio essay contest at the VFW Department of Texas Mid Winter Conference on Jan. 18 in Corpus Christi. She is the daughter of Kelley and Brent Taylor of Burnet.

Each school year in the fall, the national VFW sponsors the Voice of Democracy contest for public, private, and homeschooled students in grades 9-12 as well as the Patriots Pen essay contest for grades 6-8. 

Entries are turned in to local VFW posts. Winners advance to the district and department (state) levels.

Read more about the VFW contests online or call your local VFW post for details.

editor@thepicayune.com

