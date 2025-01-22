Get tickets for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” arrives on stage in February at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 to the general public.

The murder-mystery runs weekends from Feb. 7-23. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

PLOT SUMMARY

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of year, but it has fewer passengers by morning. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on famous detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer, in case he or she decides to strike again. RATED PG

Tickets for “Murder on the Orient Express” may be purchased at thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944 starting Monday, Jan. 27. View the nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre’s other upcoming Season 39 shows as well as special events and a seating chart on its website.

