3 Llano ISD seats up for election

Three of the seven seats on the Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees are up for election on May 3. The window for candidates to apply opened Jan. 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications and election information can be found on the LISD School Board Election Information webpage or picked up in person at the LISD Administrative Office, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano. Contact LISD Secretary to the Superintendent Kristi Downey at 325-247-4747 or kdowney@llanoisd.org with questions.

Seats on the ballot are:

Place 2, currently held by Secretary Lance Dillard, member since 2016

Place 6, currently held by Trustee Paul Hull, member since 2022

Place 7, currently held by Vice President Jeff Kuykendall, member since 2016

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Early voting runs April 22-29. The last day to register to vote is April 3.

To be eligible to run, applicants must:

be registered to vote in LISD;

have lived within LISD for at least six months;

not have been convicted of a felony.

Trustees represent the residents of the Llano school district in policy making, forming the district’s budget, approving or denying major development and projects, and overseeing the work of the superintendent, who handles the district’s day-to-day operations.

Trustees serve staggered, three-year terms. Those elected in 2025 will serve until their seat is up for election again in 2028.

The board usually meets on the fourth Monday of each month.

