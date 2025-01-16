SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marble Falls cheerleaders make state

01/16/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Marble Falls High School cheer squad was runner-up at the Lago Vista Game Day Invitational. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School cheer program is competing in the University Interscholastic League spirit state championship, which is Jan. 16-18 in Fort Worth. The squad faces off against more than 60 other teams in Class 4A Division I on Friday.

“I feel excited and ready for them to go out there and show all the hard work that they’ve put into it,” head cheer coach Alyssa Canales told DailyTrib.com. “I know our girls can give anyone a run for their money.”

The Marble Falls cheerleaders placed second in their last two competitions, most recently at the Lago Vista Game Day Invitational in late December.

“(The state championship is) definitely a tough competition, but we’ve been working our butts off since November putting together our team, choreographing stunts and jumps, and getting in the gym at 6:45 a.m. every day,” cheerleader Ella Shreve said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking, but we would love to have everyone we can there supporting us.”

Purchase tickets to attend the UIL spirit state championship online. The Class 4A Division I competition is Jan. 17.

