Arctic blast could bring snow

An arctic cold front will bring subfreezing temperatures to the Highland Lakes starting late Jan. 18 and a chance of snow on Jan. 20-21. If you’re out and about, beware of icy roads. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Highland Lakes area is bracing for an Arctic blast that could bring freezing rain and snow. The cold front should arrive the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18. The worst weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service defines Arctic blasts as “very cold air masses that typically originate in the Siberian Region of Asia.”

The NWS forecast shows a sharp drop in temperature on Saturday from a sunny 57 degrees during the day to a frigid 26 degrees overnight. It only gets colder with highs in the low 40s on Sunday and high 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be near 20 degrees all three nights. Wind chills will make it feel closer to 10 degrees.

The forecast calls for up to a 30 percent chance of freezing rain and snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Highland Lakes residents should prepare for hazardous travel conditions if wintry precipitation develops and protect pipes, pets, and plants during freezing temperatures.

