GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 13, 2025

Here is the meeting schedule for government entities in the Highland Lakes. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 13

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda

presentation and recommendation on trails master plan

possible amendment to ordinance on development

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom at county courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

appointment of commissioner to serve as representative on CAMPO Board of Directors

appointment of new Precinct 4 justice of the peace

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, Jan. 16

7 p.m. regular meeting

City Offices, 510 Highland Drive, Suite A

On the agenda:

training session for Board of Alderman, Planning and Zoning, city staff, and/or elected or appointed officials on what’s ahead for Texas cities

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

Friday, Jan. 17

9 a.m. regular meeting

Auditorium at PEC Headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

