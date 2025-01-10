SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 13, 2025

01/10/25

Here is the meeting schedule for government entities in the Highland Lakes. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 13

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda

  • presentation and recommendation on trails master plan
  • possible amendment to ordinance on development

Tuesday, Jan. 14 

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom at county courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • appointment of commissioner to serve as representative on CAMPO Board of Directors
  • appointment of new Precinct 4 justice of the peace

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

City Offices, 510 Highland Drive, Suite A

On the agenda:

  • training session for Board of Alderman, Planning and Zoning, city staff, and/or elected or appointed officials on what’s ahead for Texas cities

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

Friday, Jan. 17

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

Auditorium at PEC Headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

1 thought on “GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 13, 2025

  1. Let Damon be on the CAMPO board. We need some help in his precint. Not a bridge like the last judge got but help with TxDot on 3 dangerous roads around Briggs.

    Reply
