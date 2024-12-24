Burnet unveils ‘Report a Concern’ tool for potholes, other resident issues

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet residents can now report local concerns, such as potholes or streetlight issues, directly to city staff using a new online tool (bottom right) on the city's website. Screencaptured image

The city of Burnet introduced an online tool that lets residents report concerns like broken streetlights or potholes directly to city staff. The feature will route issues to the appropriate department for a quick resolution.

The “Report a Concern” link can be found at the bottom right of the Burnet city website. After clicking, residents are asked to provide their name, email, location of the issue, and a description or photo of the problem.

“Residents often notice issues before city staff, and this tool helps us expand our eyes and ears,” said Burnet City Manager David Vaughn in a recent media release.

The reporting feature is only monitored during City Hall’s operating hours, which are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. After-hour or weekend emergencies should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

“This new tool is about collaboration,” Vaughn said. “Together, we can ensure that Burnet remains a place where quality of life meets community spirit.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.