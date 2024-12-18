Burnet OKs plat for high-end subdivision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Reserve at Burnet is proposed for 168 acres along RR 2341, across from Rancho Viejo.

The Burnet City Council on Dec. 10 approved a preliminary plat for The Reserve at Burnet, an 85-lot residential subdivision proposed for 168 acres along RR 2341, across from Rancho Viejo.

A preliminary plat is an early-stage blueprint that outlines the basic design and layout of a subdivision, including lot configurations, roads, and infrastructure. It ensures compliance with city ordinances before a developer begins construction.

While plans for The Reserve received the go-ahead, a project timeline remains uncertain.

“If they move forward, that’s always up to the developer to decide. You can’t be sure,” City Manager David Vaughn told DailyTrib.com following the approval. “They may be looking to flip it. They may actually want to develop it. You never know.”

Plans for The Reserve at Burnet call for development in two phases to create 83 residential lots and two drainage lots. The subdivision would have seven new streets, six of which would be cul-de-sacs, and use on-site septic systems for wastewater. Phase 1 consists of 65 lots, each a minimum of one acre. The remaining 20 lots are in Phase 2. The Burnet City Council approved the preliminary plat for The Reserve at Burnet, an 85-lot residential subdivision planned along RR 2341. The approval allows the developer to move forward with the project, though a timeline remains uncertain. City of Burnet image

Vaughn called the project “a great addition” to Burnet, noting its high-end nature and use of challenging terrain.

“That property is incredibly rough,” he said. “It’s a lot of granite, and it’s very hard to develop. So it’s not only a great product for us to put on the ground, but it’s a great use of that particular land.”

According to Vaughn, the development would help satisfy a growing demand for upper-tier housing in the area.

“This does not meet the affordable housing description, but it does meet what you see happening in (Burnet County) with all of the growth pushing out of Austin,” he said.

The Reserve is somewhat of a throwback to older developments.

“A lot of things nowadays are going ‘high-density’ because they have to make the numbers work,” Vaughn said. “It’s really nice to see a product that’s more traditional with how you have seen Burnet develop in the past.”

The developer has five years to begin work before the plat approval expires, with the potential for extensions if progress is made.

Vaughn noted that while Phase 1 is likely to proceed, Phase 2—the most expensive and challenging portion—might not happen immediately.

“From what we’ve heard, there’s a very good chance that the first phase will happen and the second phase may not ever happen,” he said.

