GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 16, 2024

12/13/24 | DailyTrib.com

The following Highland Lakes entities are meeting the week of Dec. 16. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 16

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • presentation of corrective action plan to bring district into compliance with Texas Education Agency requirements regarding students experiencing homelessness
  • review of revenues and expenditures 
  • update presentation on recommendations from MFISD Community Advisory Committee

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Burnet Economic Development Corp.

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • consider request for assistance with revitalizing 236 S. Main and 101 E. Jackson streets
  • consider potential sale of all or portions of Eastside Commercial Park on Texas 29 East; all or parts of The Crossings at U.S. 281 South; and all or parts of 118 E. Polk St. properties
  • consider use of proceeds from sale of Badger Building and possible early debt payoff
  • discuss Burnet Community Coalition

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Llano County Hospital Authority Board

12:30 p.m. regular meeting

Llano National Bank, 1001 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda

  • executive session to discuss litigation, property, personnel matters, and finances relating to bid or negotiation 

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda: 

  • consider action on adopting resolution to support city of Burnet against proposed rock quarry on FM 3509
  • consider adopting TMRS Retirement System ordinance

Friday, Dec. 20 

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. public hearing

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda: 

