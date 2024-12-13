GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 16, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following Highland Lakes entities are meeting the week of Dec. 16. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 16

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation of corrective action plan to bring district into compliance with Texas Education Agency requirements regarding students experiencing homelessness

review of revenues and expenditures

update presentation on recommendations from MFISD Community Advisory Committee

Tuesday, Dec. 17

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet

On the agenda:

consider request for assistance with revitalizing 236 S. Main and 101 E. Jackson streets

consider potential sale of all or portions of Eastside Commercial Park on Texas 29 East; all or parts of The Crossings at U.S. 281 South; and all or parts of 118 E. Polk St. properties

consider use of proceeds from sale of Badger Building and possible early debt payoff

discuss Burnet Community Coalition

Wednesday, Dec. 18

12:30 p.m. regular meeting

Llano National Bank, 1001 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

executive session to discuss litigation, property, personnel matters, and finances relating to bid or negotiation

Thursday, Dec. 19

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

consider action on adopting resolution to support city of Burnet against proposed rock quarry on FM 3509

consider adopting TMRS Retirement System ordinance

Friday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. public hearing

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

public comments on proposed 15 percent mandatory water use reduction for 168 non-exempt customers, including cities of Burnet and Bertram

