GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 16, 2024
The following Highland Lakes entities are meeting the week of Dec. 16. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Dec. 16
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- presentation of corrective action plan to bring district into compliance with Texas Education Agency requirements regarding students experiencing homelessness
- review of revenues and expenditures
- update presentation on recommendations from MFISD Community Advisory Committee
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet
- consider request for assistance with revitalizing 236 S. Main and 101 E. Jackson streets
- consider potential sale of all or portions of Eastside Commercial Park on Texas 29 East; all or parts of The Crossings at U.S. 281 South; and all or parts of 118 E. Polk St. properties
- consider use of proceeds from sale of Badger Building and possible early debt payoff
- discuss Burnet Community Coalition
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Llano County Hospital Authority Board
12:30 p.m. regular meeting
Llano National Bank, 1001 Ford St., Llano
- executive session to discuss litigation, property, personnel matters, and finances relating to bid or negotiation
Thursday, Dec. 19
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
On the agenda:
- consider action on adopting resolution to support city of Burnet against proposed rock quarry on FM 3509
- consider adopting TMRS Retirement System ordinance
Friday, Dec. 20
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. public hearing
District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
On the agenda:
- public comments on proposed 15 percent mandatory water use reduction for 168 non-exempt customers, including cities of Burnet and Bertram