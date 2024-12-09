SUBSCRIBE NOW

Threats to MFISD, LISD not ‘credible’

12/09/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Threats were made via email against a Marble Falls Independent School District campus and a Llano ISD campus on Saturday, Dec. 7. Statements from both districts say the threats were not credible, but security was increased across all campuses as of precaution.

“At this time, (MFISD) has no reason to believe that any threats pose a risk to any of our MFISD campuses,” wrote MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway in a Sunday media release. “While we do not believe the threat was ever credible, we do take all threats to the safety and security of MFISD seriously.”

The threats were investigated by a coalition of local law enforcement, including the Marble Falls, LISD, and Horseshoe Bay police departments and the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI also reportedly provided assistance in the investigation.

Both districts brought in more law enforcement on Monday as a precautionary measure.

“Student and staff safety are our utmost priority,” reads a statement from LISD.

MFISD and LISD dealt with online threats in September, which were also unfounded, but one juvenile was arrested for making a false alarm or report.

