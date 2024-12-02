Infrastructure deal expands Burnet subdivision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Creekfall subdivision in Burnet will add 115 homes to the 135 already planned thanks to a developer agreement with the city that will allow for the expansion of water and sewer infrastructure. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The developer of Creekfall, a new Burnet subdivision, will add 115 homes to its plans thanks to a deal with the city that will expand municipal and water services to the site.

Meritage Homes of Texas signed a Developer Participation Agreement on Nov. 12. Its original plans called for 135 homes. With the utilities upgrade, the subdivision will have 250 homes.

“This agreement supports the city’s development goals by enabling shared costs to enhance public infrastructure for future needs,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said in a recent media release.

With the agreement, the city and Creekfall developer will share utilities costs for phase three of construction near the intersection of Cactus and Westfall streets.

Building firm DR Horton has already begun work on phases one and two. The massive build site is easily seen on the south side of Texas 29 on the east side of Burnet.

