GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 2, 2024

11/29/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always available by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • awarding of bids for playground and amenities of Park View Park
  • approval of a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant 

Highland Haven City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 510 Highland Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • possible purchase of radar signs
  • possible replacement/repairment of wells

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown project update, director’s report, and assistant director’s report
  • discussion and action on participation in “Opportunity Austin 5.0”

Thursday, Dec. 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the above link for more information.

