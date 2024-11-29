GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 2, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always available by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

awarding of bids for playground and amenities of Park View Park

approval of a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 510 Highland Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda:

possible purchase of radar signs

possible replacement/repairment of wells

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

downtown project update, director’s report, and assistant director’s report

discussion and action on participation in “Opportunity Austin 5.0”

Thursday, Dec. 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the above link for more information.

