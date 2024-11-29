GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 2, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always available by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- awarding of bids for playground and amenities of Park View Park
- approval of a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant
Highland Haven City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 510 Highland Drive in Highland Haven
- possible purchase of radar signs
- possible replacement/repairment of wells
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- downtown project update, director’s report, and assistant director’s report
- discussion and action on participation in “Opportunity Austin 5.0”
Thursday, Dec. 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the above link for more information.