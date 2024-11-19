JOIN THE CLUB: Bowling leagues offer competition and camaraderie

The late great actor James Earl Jones was referring to a baseball field when his character in the film “Field of Dreams” said, “If you build it, they will come.” In Marble Falls, Putters & Gutters Fun Center built the only bowling alley in the Highland Lakes, and they did, indeed, come.

“We are busy, busy, every day of the week,” said Chris Hiller, who manages the bowling alley and leagues at Putters & Gutters.

The Gutters side of the building that houses arcade games, a restaurant, and a skating rink hosts five bowling leagues. Sanctioned by the United States Bowling Congress, subject to its rules and applying its handicaps, the co-ed Monday Madness, Tuesday Thunder, and Senior leagues are all pretty competitive, while the Wednesday Winners league is seriously competitive.

“Most of the same five-person teams reunite every season for the fall, winter, spring, and summer leagues of the same name, many playing more than one night in more than one league,” Hiller said. “Aside from looking for another opportunity to improve their score and standing in the league, it’s just plain addictive.”

Thursday Shenanigans is referred to as the “Fun League.” Participants of every level are out to have a good time and socialize with friends, family, and fellow bowlers. The non-sanctioned, Thursday night league is less formal than the others, encouraging camaraderie and promoting the sport without the angst of competition. It’s a healthy mix of every skill level from beginner on up, and though many of the players are quite skilled, Thursday Shenanigans is less about competition and more about enjoying the evening. And do they ever! Spare Time striker Marie Osowski (center) exchanges high-fives with teammates Jen Linder and Nancy Stanford during league play at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Marble Falls.

Spare Me, one of the all-men’s teams, is a prime example. Semi-retired and in need of something to do, team captain Kim El Tawil noticed most of his friends were in the same gutter: armchair athletes yelling at their TVs.

“They all needed to get out of the house,” he said.

Most had bowled before but had given it up because life got too busy and the only alley was too far away. Then, the Lampasas-based Putters & Gutters opened a Marble Falls location.

El Tawil got on the ball and rounded up his friends.

“Let’s get bowling again!” he said.

More than five buddies showed an interest, so they rotate nights as teams are limited to five players each go-round.

“It’s a different combination every week,” El Tawil said, “which means everyone who wants to can socialize with us and still have time for other engagements.”

On a recent Thursday night, Spare Me took on Spare Time, an all-women’s team.

“I’ve been bowling since I was a kid,” said Spare Time team captain Nancy Stanford. “It’s a good place to meet people.”

Teammate Marie Osowski agreed.

“I love the social interaction,” she said.

Another teammate, Jen Lindner, began bowling at Putters & Gutters to spend time with her extended family. She started in the Monday and Tuesday night leagues and recently joined the Thursday league.

“This is what happens when your only child graduates college and moves to Dallas—it’s addictive,” she said. “Of course, I look forward to bowling itself and to improving my game, but the people really make me look forward to going. People cheer for you even if they’re not on your team.” Spare Me’s Kim El Tawil ‘strikes’ a pose after bowling a strike during league play against Spare Time at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Marble Falls. Spare Me is an all-men’s team; Spare Me is made up of women.

Stanford and her team celebrate each strike and spare with cheerleader style and panache. Bowlers cross their arms in Xs for strikes and spread them out for spares, followed by fist bumps and high-fives with teammates and opposing players.

“I don’t remember where or when it started, but we’ve always done it,” Osowski said of their choreographed enthusiasm. “We cheer for the other team as well, and pretty soon, they start to cheer for us.”

By the end of the game, even the men (with moderate coaxing) strike the poses.

Whatever the skill level, even among the serious competitors, the social aspect of league play is the main draw. Even bowling alley manager Hiller competes in a league, moving from day job to night hobby without leaving the building.

He’s been bowling (and fixing the machines, both hardware and computerized) for most of his life but says the social aspect of league bowling is what it’s all about.

“It’s a tight-knit community where lifelong friendships are formed,” he said. “I’m still friends with people I met on bowling leagues ages ago.”

Fridays and weekends at Putters & Gutters are open bowling nights for anyone who wants to reserve lanes for a birthday party or just get their friends together and see what all the fuss is about.

Give it a try; it might be right up your alley. And you never know: You might end up in a league of your own.

Putters & Gutters is located at 4100 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. For more information on league play, call Chris Hiller at 830-217-6940.

