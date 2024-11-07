Friday night football: Week 11 matchups

Highland Lakes high school football teams are at the end of their 2024 regular seasons with district games on Friday, Nov. 8. Marble Falls is on the road, aiming for a playoff berth, while Burnet takes on a powerhouse at home. Faith Academy and Llano are both looking to stay undefeated in their districts.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Brownwood Lions

7:30 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium, 3206 Milam Drive in Brownwood

LAST WEEK: Lampasas 61, Marble Falls 7

Marble Falls (2-7 overall, 0-3 District 4-4A Division I) faces off against Brownwood (4-4, 1-2). There’s a chance the Mustangs could make the playoffs if they beat the Lions by enough points.

Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman believes his team has a shot.

“I’ve seen a ton of growth for our kids (this season), but it’s tough for our seniors because they are seeing the very beginning of it but they aren’t seeing the result of it,” he told KBEY 103.9 FM Operations Manager Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “We all want to be successful right now, and so we’re just trying to find a way to find it on Friday. And that’s the goal … to get these kids one more week together.”

Burnet Bulldogs vs. Stephenville Yellow Jackets

7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet

LAST GAME: Brownwood 31, Burnet 30

The Bulldogs (5-4 overall, 1-2 District 4-4A Division I) take on state powerhouse Stephenville (8-1, 3-0). Burnet is coming off a bye week after a one-point loss to Brownwood on Oct. 25.

Faith Academy Flames at Lutheran Mustangs

7 p.m. (location not listed)

LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 68, Bracken Christian 62

The Flames (4-6 overall, 2-0 in TAPPS six-man Division II District 4) look to singe San Antonio’s Lutheran Mustangs (1-7, 0-2).

Llano Yellow Jackets at Ingram Tom Moore Warriors

7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium, 700 Texas 39 in Ingram

LAST WEEK: Llano 38, Marion 12

Llano (8-1 overall, 4-0 District 13-3A Division I) takes on Ingram Moore (3-6, 3-1) in a battle of the district’s best. The Yellow Jackets are a seven-game win streak, having only lost to Comanche on Sept. 6.

