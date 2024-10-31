Friday (and Thursday) night football: Week 10 matchups

Highland Lakes area high school football teams are gearing up for Week 10 of the 2024 season. The Marble Falls High School Mustangs and the Llano High School Yellow Jackets play their final home games of the regular season on Friday, Nov. 1, while the Faith Academy Flames are on the road against the Bracken Christian Warriors on Thursday, Oct. 31.



The Burnet High School Bulldogs have a bye week and will next play against district powerhouse Stephenville on Nov. 8. at home.



Marble Falls Mustangs vs. Lampasas Badgers

7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls



LAST GAME: Stephenville 63, Marble Falls 0



Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.



The Mustangs (2-6) play the Badgers (7-2) for their final home game of the season on Friday night.



In a pregame interview, Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields that the recent bye week was welcome for the team, which had the opportunity to recuperate after a string of physical games.



“(The bye week) was a good time for us to heal up and get coached up and ready to go against Lampasas,” he said. “I think the kids have done great. It was a really physical game against Stephenville two weeks ago.”



The Mustangs suffered a tough loss against Stephenville (7-1) on Oct. 19. Stephenville is currently ranked third in the 4A Division 1 statewide, but Lampasas isn’t too far behind, at 13th.



“I feel like we’re a really heavy-stacked district, so every week for us is just a chance for us to improve and a chance for us to see if we can try to steal a game from somebody,” Timmerman said.



Faith Academy Flames at Bracken Christian Warriors (Thursday, Oct. 31)

7:30 p.m. at Bracken Warrior Field, 29905 Bulverde Lane in Bulverde



LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 40, San Marcos Academy 33



The Flames (3-6) take on the Warriors (4-3) on the road for their second-to-last game of the season.



Llano Yellow Jackets vs. Marion Bulldogs

7 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano



LAST WEEK: Llano 27, Randolph 26



The Yellow Jackets (7-1) battle the Bulldogs (3-5) on Friday night, looking to continue their dominant season.

