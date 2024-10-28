Mustangs return after a bye week to face Lampasas Badgers

The Marble Falls High School football team is back in action after a bye week and a tough loss to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets on Oct. 18. The Mustangs next face the Lampasas Badgers for their final home game of the season on Friday, Nov. 1.



The Marble Falls Mustangs (2-6) lost 63-0 against Stephenville (7-1) during their second district game of the season.



“I think the kids have done a good job of understanding that (Stephenville) is a really good, talented team, and we got to rub up against them and kind of feel what that’s like,” Marble Falls Head Coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben shields in a follow up interview.



“I feel like we’re a really heavy stacked district, so every week, for us, is just a chance to improve and a chance for us to see if we can try to steal a game from somebody,” Timmerman continued.



According to Maxpreps, the popular high school sports online news and results database, Stephenville is ranked number three in the state in 4A Division 1. The other schools in the district rank high as well, with Lampasas High School at 13th, Brownwood High School at 25th, and Burnet at 39th. Marble Falls High School is 72nd out of the 107 teams in the division.



While the Mustangs have had a tough run in district play, Timmerman noted that the players and coaching staff have not lost heart.



“I’ve been so proud of our kids and our coaches,” he said. “There is no stop in them, there is no quit in them.”



The Mustangs also had a chance to recuperate during their bye week, bringing several players back online who had been downed by injury.



He did acknowledge that the Mustangs need to improve on finishing plays, fighting for extra inches, completing tackles, and getting more physical in the run game.



“I think our kids are playing really hard all the time, and I’m really proud of their effort, proud of their coachability,” he said.

