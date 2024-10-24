Friday night football: Week 9 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes high school football teams are deep into their seasons and facing off against district foes Friday, Oct. 25. The Burnet Bulldogs and Llano Yellow Jackets are on the road, while the Faith Academy Flames play at home.

Marble Falls has a bye week after a 63-0 loss to Stephenville on Oct. 18. The Mustangs return to action at home against Lampasas on Nov. 1.

Burnet Bulldogs at Brownwood Lions

7:30 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium, 3206 Milam Drive in Brownwood

LAST WEEK: Lampasas 42, Burnet 38

The Bulldogs (5-3) take on the Lions (3-3) after a close loss to the Lampasas Badgers (7-1) at home last week.

Faith Academy Flames vs. San Marcos Academy Bears

7 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls

LAST GAME: Cherokee 99, Faith Academy 93

The Flames (2-6) are back from their bye week after a high-scoring game against Cherokee (6-1) on Oct. 12. They face off against the Bears (2-5) in their first district game of the season.

Llano Yellow Jackets at Randolph Ro-Hawks

7 p.m. at Mickler Memorial Field, 1225 W. Perimeter Road in Universal City

LAST GAME: Llano 49, Luling 0

The Yellow Jackets (6-1) are on a five-game win streak going into Friday night’s game against the Ro-Hawks (6-1). Both teams are having dominant seasons.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.