BPD transitions to new duty gun to replace problematic firearm

The Burnet Police Department is changing its officers’ duty guns to address safety concerns surrounding the current model. The switch will cost the city $44,450 to cover the new firearms, essential training, and the necessary corresponding equipment.

Police Chief Brian Lee explained the department’s decision to replace the SIG Sauer P320 with the Staccato 2011 as its duty gun during the Burnet City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

A key factor is the SIG Sauer P320’s known tendency to unintentionally discharge without a trigger pull. Instances of this malfunction have been reported nationwide and just recently in Marble Falls.

“Considering recent events, we’ve looked at transitioning to another platform,” Chief Lee said. “We had the Marble falls incident, and then in (Tampa) Florida and La Grange (Texas) have had similar issues with the same firearm platform. So erring on the safe side, we decided to go out and look at what other options are out there that could better serve our needs.”

On Sept. 20, a Marble Falls Independent School District school resource officer was shot in the leg by their own gun, a SIG Sauer P320, that reportedly fired while still holstered. The Marble Falls Police Department recalled all SIG Sauer P320 sidearms in the aftermath.

BPD’s new handgun, the Staccato 2011, was recommended by the department’s firearms instructors based on its ergonomics and ease of use.

“The firearms instructors fired over 1,500 rounds on (testing day),” Lee said. “They provided us with pros and cons, and they made the decision that the Staccato 2011 would be the best option for us.”

Burnet officers will need to learn how to manipulate the Staccato’s external safety features, which differ from the SIG Sauer P320. Lee told the council that officers will go through a comprehensive training to “ensure a smooth transition.”

