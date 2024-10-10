Friday night football: Week 7 matchups feature Mustangs vs. Bulldogs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes high school football teams are deep into their 2024 seasons, and Week 7 kicks off district play for the Marble Falls Mustangs and Burnet Bulldogs. The two teams face each other in the Battle of Burnet County on Oct. 11. Also Friday night, Faith Academy of Marble Falls plays its final non-district contest of the season and Llano charges into its homecoming game with a stout 5-1 record.

Marble Falls Mustangs vs. Burnet Bulldogs

7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: Devine 28, Marble Falls 27

LAST WEEK: Burnet 57, Lake View 14

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.

The Mustangs (2-4) take on the Bulldogs (4-2) in a longtime rivalry game on Friday night. This is also the first District 4-4A Division I game for both teams.

“Smalltown high school football rivalry is awesome, but for our players, they’ve got a job to do,” Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in a pregame interview. “We’ve got to stay focused on us.”

The Mustangs have had several close games this season, falling by 7 points or fewer in three of their four losses. Timmerman, in his first year at Marble Falls, hopes to turn that around in district.

“We’re right on the edge of being a really dominant football team, we just have to find a way to finish,” he said.

The Bulldogs are on a four-game win streak led by another first-year head coach, Ben Speer.

“They’re a solid football team,” Timmerman said about Burnet. “It’s gonna be a good game.”

Faith Academy Flames vs. Cherokee Indians

7 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: Oglesby 62, Faith Academy 12

The Flames (2-4) take on the Indians (4-1) at home in their final non-district game of 2024.

Llano Yellow Jackets vs. Luling Eagles

7 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano

LAST WEEK: Llano 34, Florence 14

It’s homecoming for the Yellow Jackets (5-1), who play the Eagles (1-5) in the second District 13-3A Division I game of the year.

