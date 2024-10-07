Warhorses nip Mustangs 28-27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School football team lost 28-27 in a tight road game to the Devine Warhorses on Oct. 4, the last non-district contest of the season for the Mustangs.

Marble Falls (2-4) was up by six points with 15 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, but a power play from Devine (5-1) allowed the Warhorses to score and rein in the win.

“I thought the kids played really, really hard,” Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “Lots of close ones this year. Lots of close ones.”

Three of Marble Falls’ losses in non-district have been by seven points or fewer.

“We really thought we had them on that fourth down, but they got it,” Timmerman said about the Warhorses’ late score. “Hats off to Devine.”

While most of their losses have been close, the Mustangs’ two wins were dominating shutouts.

“How do we find that inch to finish?” Timmerman said to Shields, referring to his team’s focus going forward into District 4-4A Division I play.

Marble Falls opens district at home on Friday, Oct. 11, against its cross-country rival, the Burnet Bulldogs.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.