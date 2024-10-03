Friday night football: Week 6 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes high school football teams are entering the second half of their 2024 seasons. On Friday, Oct. 4, Marble Falls and Burnet play their last non-district games of the year, while Llano takes on its first district opponent. Faith Academy of Marble Falls has two more games before district begins.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Devine Warhorses

7 p.m. at Warhorse Stadium, 1103 E. Warhorse Drive in Devine

LAST WEEK: La Vernia 34, Marble Falls 14

Marble Falls battled it out with the La Vernia Bears last week, struggling against the physically larger team, but head coach Keri Timmerman saw it as a great test of his team’s current strength.

“When you go up against somebody good, you find out who you are,” he told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “(A score of) 34-14 against a team that outweighs us by 50 to 60 pounds across the board, and has some skill, I thought we did a good job of matching effort. We just missed making some plays.”

The Mustangs (2-3) are on the road Friday to take on the Devine Warhorses (4-1) in a battle of the broncs.

“I’d like to see us come out confident, defensively and offensively,” Timmerman said. “I think our kids are starting to see that when we collectively play really well together, we can play (and be competitive) with a lot of people.”

LOOKING AHEAD: Marble Falls is at home against county rival Burnet on Oct. 11 in the teams’ first district game.

Burnet Bulldogs vs. Lake View Chiefs

7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet; get tickets

LAST WEEK: Burnet 23, Gatesville 17

Burnet (3-2) plays its homecoming game against the Lake View Chiefs (1-4) on Friday, hoping to gain some momentum before going into a rivalvry match against Marble Falls on Oct. 11.

Faith Academy Flames vs. Oglesby Tigers

7 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: Gloria Deo Academy 80, Faith Academy 50

Faith Academy of Marble Falls (2-3) is at home in a non-district contest against the Oglesby Tigers (3-2).

Llano Yellow Jackets at Florence Buffaloes

7 p.m. at Florence Football Field, 401 FM 970 in Florence

LAST WEEK: Llano 37, Comfort 23

Llano (4-1) opens District 13-3A play against Florence (2-3) on the road.

dakota@thepicayune.com

