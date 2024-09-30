Mustangs lose 34-14 to La Vernia

The Marble Falls High School football team fell 34-14 to the La Vernia Bears at home on Sept. 27. Despite the loss, Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman was impressed with the team’s effort and overall growth.

“(The Bears were) a good team, well coached,” he told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “I thought we gave them all they wanted in the first half, and then in the second half, they kind of bared their nose down and decided to run the ball at us.”

The Mustangs (2-3) battled hard throughout the game, especially in the first half, according to Timmerman, but ultimately gave up 34 points, the highest score of the season so far for an opponent.

Timmerman pointed out the size difference between the larger La Vernia team and Marble Falls, which caused some issues for the Mustangs. Even then, Marble Falls seniors Jett Martich and Noah Lyons each found the end zone for the team’s two scores. On defense, the Mustangs forced three turnovers and duked it out with the Bears until the end.

“I think our kids are improving every week, that’s the thing I’m happiest about,” Timmerman said. “It’s exciting to see growth for sure.”

Marble Falls is on the road Friday, Oct. 4, against the Devine Warhorses. This will be the Mustangs’ last non-district game of the season.

“It’s going to be a battle of the horses, and we’ll see which ones come out,” Timmerman said.

