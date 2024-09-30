Previous landowner of Burnet rock-crushing site opposes facility

HVPR4 LLC, the previous owner of land near Burnet a rock-crushing facility might be built, publicly announced opposition to the facility. Image courtesy of Randy Printz

The Burnet County land on which Austin-based Asphalt Inc. LLC wants to build a rock-crushing plant was meant for residential development, according to the president and owner of HVPR4 LLC, the real estate investment company that sold the property located near the city of Burnet.

“It was our understanding that the property was going to be developed into a residential subdivision,” said HVPR4’s Keith Crawford. “We oppose the proposed use as a quarry.”

Crawford released the statement on Sept. 26.

“We have no affiliation with Asphalt, Inc. or any of their affiliates and had no knowledge that the purchaser, Burnet Ranch Investments, LLC, intended to operate a quarry, crusher, or asphalt plant on the subject property,” he continued in his statement.

HVPR4 intends to place a covenant on its remaining property near the plant site prohibiting future mining or quarry operations, Crawford said.

The company’s statement comes amid growing concerns from residents and government officials about the proposed rock-crushing facility’s environmental and community impact. The Asphalt Inc. operation would crush rocks and concrete to be used for construction materials. The site is close to two state parks, a summer camp, and a city golf course.

More than 4,000 public comments have been submitted on Asphalt Inc. LLC’s application for an air quality standard permit to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency in charge of issuing those permits. TCEQ officials announced they would hold a public meeting on the permit; however, the date of that meeting has not yet been set.

