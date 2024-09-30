How, when and where to vote in Nov. 5 election
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Highland Lakes voters can find important dates, resources, polling sites, and voting times in the guide below. On the general eleciton ballot are regional, state, and federal races, including the presidential election.
WHO CAN VOTE?
Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years or older, is registered to vote, and can
present a photo ID at their polling place can cast a vote in any election.
DEADLINES
REGISTER/UPDATE VOTER REGISTRATION
Monday, Oct. 7
To register by mail, form must be postmarked by Oct. 7. The deadline for in-person registration is also Oct. 7.
REQUEST A MAIL-IN BALLOT
Friday, Oct. 25
Applications must be received by Oct. 25. To be eligible to vote by mail in the state of Texas, a registered voter must have a disability, be 65 years or older, or know in advance that they will not be in their home county on Election Day.
EARLY VOTING
Oct. 21 through Nov. 1
RESOURCES
- VoteTexas.gov—Find out if you are registered or need to update your information and view sample ballots.
- BurnetCountyTexas.org—For Burnet County voting information
- Co.llano.tx.us—For Llano County voting information.
BURNET COUNTY POLLING
Burnet County residents can vote at any polling location. For assistance, call the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288.
Early voting locations
- Bertram Community Center—340 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram
- Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium—607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet
- Granite Shoals Community Center—1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes—806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
Early voting times
- Oct. 21—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 22—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 23—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 24—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 25—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 26—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium
- Oct. 27—10 a.m.-4 p.m. at AgriLife Auditorium only
- Oct. 28—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium
- Oct. 29—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium
- Oct. 30—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium
- Oct. 31—7 am.-7 p.m. all locations
- Nov. 1—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditorium
Election Day locations
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024.
- Bertram Community Center—340 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram
- Briggs firehouse—2285 Texas 183 in Briggs
- Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium—607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Cassie Subdivision Community Center—3920 FM 690 in Burnet
- Grace United Methodist Church—4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals
- Granite Shoals Community Center—1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- Highland Haven Community Center—118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven
- Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department—303 CR 118B in Burnet
- Iglesia Bautista Church Hall—(CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West in Bertram
- Joppa Fellowship Hall—8447 CR 210 in Joppa
- Lake Victor Community Center—200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor
- Marble Falls Church of Christ—711 Broadway in Marble Falls
- Meadowlakes City Hall—177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes
- Naruna Baptist Church—9170 FM 1478 in Lampasas
- Oakalla Community Center—29011 FM 963 in Oakalla
- Silver Creek Community Center—101 CR 128 in Burnet
- Smithwick Community Center—10800 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls
- Spicewood Community Center—7901 CR 404 in Spicewood
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes—806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
LLANO COUNTY POLLING
Your voting precinct is printed on your voter certificate, or you may call the Llano County Elections Office for assistance at 325-247-5425.
Early voting locations
Llano County residents may vote at any of the below polling locations during early voting.
- Horseshoe Bay City Office—1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
- Kingsland Branch Library—125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland
- Llano County Library—102 E. Haynie in Llano
Early voting times
- Oct. 21-25—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 26—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 27—11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. all locations
- Oct. 28-Nov. 1—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations
Election Day locations
Llano County residents must vote in the precinct in which they are registered to vote on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024.
- Precinct 101—Llano County Agriculture and Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano
- Precinct 102—Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Horseshoe Bay
- Precinct 108—Sunrise Beach City Hall, 124 Sunrise Beach Drive in Sunrise Beach Village
- Precinct 109—Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
- Precinct 203—Llano County East Annex Building, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 204—Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 205—Tow Community Center, 135 CR 221 in Tow
- Precinct 307—Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland
- Precinct 410—Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano