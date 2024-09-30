How, when and where to vote in Nov. 5 election

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Highland Lakes voters can find important dates, resources, polling sites, and voting times in the guide below. On the general eleciton ballot are regional, state, and federal races, including the presidential election.

WHO CAN VOTE?

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years or older, is registered to vote, and can

present a photo ID at their polling place can cast a vote in any election.

DEADLINES

REGISTER/UPDATE VOTER REGISTRATION

Monday, Oct. 7

To register by mail, form must be postmarked by Oct. 7. The deadline for in-person registration is also Oct. 7.

REQUEST A MAIL-IN BALLOT

Friday, Oct. 25

Applications must be received by Oct. 25. To be eligible to vote by mail in the state of Texas, a registered voter must have a disability, be 65 years or older, or know in advance that they will not be in their home county on Election Day.

EARLY VOTING

Oct. 21 through Nov. 1

RESOURCES

VoteTexas.gov—Find out if you are registered or need to update your information and view sample ballots.

BurnetCountyTexas.org—For Burnet County voting information

Co.llano.tx.us—For Llano County voting information.

BURNET COUNTY POLLING

Burnet County residents can vote at any polling location. For assistance, call the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288.

Early voting locations

Bertram Community Center—340 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium—607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

Granite Shoals Community Center—1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes—806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Early voting times

Oct. 21—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations

Oct. 22—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations

Oct. 23—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations

Oct. 24—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations

Oct. 25—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations

Oct. 26—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium

Oct. 27—10 a.m.-4 p.m. at AgriLife Auditorium only

Oct. 28—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium

Oct. 29—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium

Oct. 30—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditiorium

Oct. 31—7 am.-7 p.m. all locations

Nov. 1—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at AgriLife Auditorium

Election Day locations

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024.

Bertram Community Center—340 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Briggs firehouse—2285 Texas 183 in Briggs

Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium—607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Cassie Subdivision Community Center—3920 FM 690 in Burnet

Grace United Methodist Church—4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals

Granite Shoals Community Center—1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Highland Haven Community Center—118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department—303 CR 118B in Burnet

Iglesia Bautista Church Hall—(CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West in Bertram

Joppa Fellowship Hall—8447 CR 210 in Joppa

Lake Victor Community Center—200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor

Marble Falls Church of Christ—711 Broadway in Marble Falls

Meadowlakes City Hall—177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes

Naruna Baptist Church—9170 FM 1478 in Lampasas

Oakalla Community Center—29011 FM 963 in Oakalla

Silver Creek Community Center—101 CR 128 in Burnet

Smithwick Community Center—10800 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls

Spicewood Community Center—7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes—806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

LLANO COUNTY POLLING

Your voting precinct is printed on your voter certificate, or you may call the Llano County Elections Office for assistance at 325-247-5425.

Early voting locations

Llano County residents may vote at any of the below polling locations during early voting.

Horseshoe Bay City Office—1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Kingsland Branch Library—125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Llano County Library—102 E. Haynie in Llano

Early voting times

Oct. 21-25—8 a.m.-5 p.m. all locations

Oct. 26—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations

Oct. 27—11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. all locations

Oct. 28-Nov. 1—7 a.m.-7 p.m. all locations

Election Day locations

Llano County residents must vote in the precinct in which they are registered to vote on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024.

Precinct 101—Llano County Agriculture and Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano

Precinct 102—Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 108—Sunrise Beach City Hall, 124 Sunrise Beach Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

Precinct 109—Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 203—Llano County East Annex Building, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204—Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205—Tow Community Center, 135 CR 221 in Tow

Precinct 307—Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Precinct 410—Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

editor@thepicayune.com

