Walk for the Wild at Balcones Canyonlands

The view from a trail at Doeskin Ranch, part of the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. Staff photo

Start stretching for the annual Walk for the Wild 5K Challenge at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. The campaign raises awareness and support for the nation’s protected lands.

Balcones Canyonlands, located in Burnet, Travis, and Williamson counties, is inviting hikers to trek its landscape in a contest to see which U.S. wildlife refuge can log the most kilometers traveled. The 5K Challenge is part of National Wildlife Refuge Week, which is Oct. 13-19.

Visit the Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge website to view trail maps and register for guided and self-guided hikes. Some of the guided hikes are on restricted portions of the refuge.

Admission to Balcones Canyonlands is free. Access points are:

refuge headquarters, 24518 RR 1431 in Marble Falls;

Doeskin Ranch Trailhead, 10645 FM 1174 in Bertram;

and Warbler Vista Trailhead, Warbler Vista Trails in Leander.

