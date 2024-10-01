Burnet gathering feedback via new survey tool

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Burnet is asking residents for one minute of their time to join FlashVote, an online survey tool that leaders will use to gather community feedback and shape decisions.

The first survey can be accessed now. Sign up online or call 775-235-2240 to receive surveys via email, text, or phone call. The process is anonymous, and personal data will be kept private from the city.

FlashVote can quickly gather resident feedback on city services, helping the City Council make more informed decisions, said Burnet City Manager David Vaughn in a media release announcing the tool.

“At the end of the day, the community is the people, and it is important that they are involved in deciding the future direction of the city,” he said.

Participants will be notified of new surveys and given 48 hours to respond. Once a survey closes, results can be viewed and responses compared.

“A feedback loop is important to make sure we are not missing something that may be important to the community,” Vaughn said.

FlashVote surveys are designed to be completed in less than a minute.

